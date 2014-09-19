Jardim not expecting Guingamp to struggle

Both Monaco and Guingamp played in continental competition this week, with Monaco enjoying success on Tuesday as they overcame Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League.

There was less fortune for Guingamp, who were beaten 3-0 by Serie A side Fiorentina in their Europa League group stage opener.

With Jocelyn Gourvennec's men having inferior resources than Monaco and less time to recover, Jardim's side will likely to be favourites to claim maximum points at the Stade Louis II.

However, Jardim is refusing to take anything for granted against a team that eliminated Monaco in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France last season.



"I do not think Guingamp will have problems physically after last night's game," Jardim said.

"The French teams work hard physically. Playing every three days is not a problem."

Monaco sit second bottom of Ligue 1 after taking just four points from their first five matches under the stewardship of Jardim, who took over from Claudio Ranieri in June.

Victory over Leverkusen provided a welcome tonic to Monaco's domestic struggles, but Jardim is keen for his players to refocus on turning their league form around.

"Players must address Ligue 1 matches with the same concentration as in the Champions League," Jardim added.

"This win [against Leverkusen] will give us confidence. But we must remain focused on our upcoming games in Ligue 1."