Jardim slams Monaco performance

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim was left disappointed after the Ligue 1 club's first appearance in the Europa League.

The Stade Louis II outfit had not competed in Europe's second tier competition since 2005-06 - when it was known as the UEFA Cup - and returned with a 1-1 draw at Anderlecht on Thursday.

The Belgian hosts almost held on for victory after Guillaume Gillet's early opener, but Lacina Traore struck late to earn a point for Monaco.

Regardless, Jardim was not impressed.

"It's clearly a bad result for us," Jardim told reporters.

"We always want to win and this result is not satisfactory, especially in this group.

"Anderlecht did not surprise me. I knew he was going to operate that way. They were dangerous, but only on the counterattack. And they have very good organisation.

"For us, it was our converting that was insufficient, especially in the first half. After that was a little better, especially on the flanks. This is also how we equalised.

"One goal is too little, so we have to finish the work."