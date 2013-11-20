Jarvis issues rallying call ahead of Chelsea clash

The Upton Park club are currently 16th in the Premier League, outside the relegation zone on goal difference, but may feel capable of overcoming Jose Mourinho's men this weekend having picked up a 3-1 win in the equivalent fixture last term.

Jarvis is well aware, however, that his side will need to produce a standout performance to cause an upset on Saturday against a Chelsea side who have won four of the last five encounters between the two clubs.

"You have got to be on song and playing your best football," he is quoted as saying by London24. "You have to make sure that in every position, you are beating your opponent and hoping that they are not having as good a day as normal.

"I think there is always a chance – we did it last year.

"The league has shown already that everyone is beating everyone else.

"No-one has been dominant at the moment, so hopefully we can show the qualities we did last year and get a good result.

"We are at home, we have our fans behind us, we need a good result and so hopefully we can get one."

Reflecting on last season's win over Chelsea at Upton Park, the winger added: "I think it was the highlight of last season really.

"It was a fantastic win and it was just a really good time for us and it was fantastic for the fans.

"We came out second half and played some fantastic football and dominated to score three goals. The whole team played well that day."