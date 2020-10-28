Jason Tindall talks up Arnaut Danjuma after late winner against Bristol City

Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall was full of praise for super sub Arnaut Danjuma after he came off the bench to fire the Cherries to a 1-0 home win over Bristol City.

Danjuma had only been on the pitch six minutes when he bagged the game’s only goal nine minutes from time.

The victory took Bournemouth into the automatic-promotion places and maintained their unbeaten start to the Championship season.

Tindall said: “We needed fresh legs and when you look around and see someone of the quality of Arnie you expect them to go out there and deliver and he did.

“We saw an electric Danjuma and another great goal. He is a talent and that is something we have seen on a number of occasions already this season.

“The squad is important, we have so many good players and can only pick 11 because you have to rotate and give players a rest to make sure they are ready to deliver.”

Bournemouth have now taken 16 points from Tindall’s first eight games since replacing Eddie Howe as boss.

He said: “We knew how important this game was and how tough a challenge it would be. Eight games in and we are still undefeated so we have to be happy.

“To go eight games unbeaten in any league is an achievement and the players deserve a lot of credit. I cannot fault what they have given me.

“I thought we deserved to win based on our second-half performance. We kept knocking on the door and thankfully got the goal with a lovely bit of play around the box and Arnie was there to finish it.”

City head coach Dean Holden was left dejected to come away with nothing after his side dominated the first half.

Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic produced a superb fingertip save to keep out Tyreeq Bakinson’s angled drive.

Defender Tomas Kalas also saw his header cleared off the line by Josh King as the home side led a charmed life.

Bournemouth improved in the second half with Dominic Solanke and Junior Stanislas both going close before Danjuma’s late moment of magic.

Danjuma was played in by Solanke before casually lifting the ball over the advancing Daniel Bentley and into the net.

Holden said: “We have come to one of the best teams in the division and absolutely dominated the first half.

“We had two gilt-edged chances and they did not have a shot on goal. We knew there would be a reaction in the second half but even then, Bentley did not have a lot to do.

“We switched off with 10 minutes to go and they punished us with a good finish. We deserved so much more.”