Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Carli Lloyd named 2015 CONCACAF Players of the Year

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Carli Lloyd are the 2015 CONCACAF Male and Female Players of the Year, CONCACAF announced on Friday..

The players were selected in an equally weighted vote by a panel of coaches, team captains, media members and fans. Both standout players won the top honor for the first time in the three-year history of the award.

Hernandez, who has been exceptional with Bayer Leverkusen since moving to the Bundesliga club from Manchester United, was the best player on the Mexican national team. He scored the first goal in a 3-2 CONCACAF Cup win over the United States, which gave El Tri a berth in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

Bryan Ruiz of Costa Rica and Andres Guardado rounded out the top three finalists for Male Player of the Year.

Lloyd led the U.S. women's national team to the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup title, earning the competition’s Golden Ball award. The midfielder also picked up the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year and 2015 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year awards..

Lloyd was joined by teammate Alex Morgan and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz at the top of the Female Player of the Year list.

Here’s a look at the vote in each of this year's categories:

CONCACAF Male Player of the Year



1. Javier Hernandez (FW/MEX); Bayer 04 Leverkusen (GER)

2. Bryan Ruiz (FW/CRC); Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

3. Andres Guardado (MF/MEX); PSV Eindhoven (NED)

CONCACAF Female Player of the Year



1. Carli Lloyd (MF/USA); Houston Dash (USA)

2. Alex Morgan (FW/USA); Orlando Pride (USA)

3. Shirley Cruz (MF/CRC); Paris Saint-Germain FC (FRA)

CONCACAF Male Goalkeeper of the Year



1. Tim Howard (GK/USA); Everton FC (ENG)

2. Jaime Penedo (GK/PAN); Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)

3. Guillermo Ochoa (GK/MEX); Malaga FC (ESP)

CONCACAF Female Goalkeeper of the Year



1. Hope Solo (GK/USA); Seattle Reign FC (USA)

2. Dinnia Diaz (GK/CRC); Moravia (CRC)

3. Cecilia Santiago (GK/MEX); Apollon Limassol (CYP)

CONCACAF Male Coach of the Year



1. Hernan Dario Gomez (COL); Panama national team

2. Caleb Porter (USA); Portland Timbers (USA)

3. Miguel Herrera (MEX); Club Tijuana (MEX)

CONCACAF Female Coach of the Year



1. Jill Ellis (USA); United States women's national team

2. Amelia Valverde (CRC); Costa Rica women's national team

3. Raiza Gutierrez (PAN); Panama women's national team/Panama women's U-20 national team

CONCACAF Male Referee of the Year



1. Joel Aguilar (SLV)

2. Roberto Garcia (MEX)

3. Fernando Guerrero (MEX)

CONCACAF Female Referee of the Year



1. Kimberly Moreira (CRC)

2. Lucila Venegas (MEX)

3. Carol Anne Chenard (CAN)

CONCACAF Goal of the Year



1. Carli Lloyd (USA); USA vs. Japan (16')

2. Paul Aguilar (MEX); Mexico vs. USA (120+2')

3. Darwin Quintero (COL); Club America vs. Walter Ferretti (13')

CONCACAF Male Best XI



GK: Tim Howard (GK/USA); Everton FC (ENG)

DF: Roman Torres (DF/PAN), Seattle Sounders FC (USA); Giancarlo Gonzalez (DF/CRC), US Citta di Palermo (ITA); Hector Moreno (DF/MEX), PSV Eindhoven (NED); Miguel Layun (DF/MEX), FC Porto (POR)

MF: Andres Guardado (MF/MEX), PSV Eindhoven (NED); Michael Bradley (MF/USA), Toronto FC (CAN); Joel Campbell (MF/CRC), Arsenal FC (ENG); Jesus Corona (MF/MEX), FC Porto (POR)

FW: Javier Hernandez (FW/MEX), Bayer 04 Leverkusen (GER); Bryan Ruiz (FW/CRC), Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR)

CONCACAF Female Best XI



GK: Hope Solo (GK/USA), Seattle Reign FC (USA)

DF: Kenti Robles (DF/MEX), Atletico Madrid (ESP); Becky Sauerbrunn (DF/USA), FC Kansas City FC (USA); Lixy Rodriguez (DF/CRC), UCEM Alajuela (CRC); Diana Saenz (DF/CRC), University of South Florida (USA)

MF: Carli Lloyd (MF/USA), Houston Dash (USA); Shirley Cruz (MF/CRC), Paris Saint-Germain FC (FRA); Katherine Alvarado (MF/CRC), Saprissa (CRC); Veronica Perez (MF/MEX), Canberra United FC (AUS)

FW: Alex Morgan (FW/USA), Orlando Pride (USA); Raquel Rodriguez (FW/CRC), Penn State University (USA)