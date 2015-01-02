Jedinak focused despite Palace troubles

Palace have plunged into turmoil just as their skipper left the UK to link up with his national team in Melbourne ahead of the Asian Cup, Neil Warnock having been sacked in the final days of 2014 with the team now in the Premier League relegation zone.

Caretaker coach Keith Millen claimed after the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa on Thursday that Pardew, lured from Newcastle United back to the club where he starred as a player between 1987 and 1991, will take control of the first team ahead of the FA Cup third round tie against Dover on Sunday.

If Pardew has, as reported, been formally appointed, the club are yet to inform their star midfielder, who remains in the dark about who will be in charge upon his return in February.

"I haven't heard anything about an announcement; I've not heard anything about that," he said.

"I'll wait and see what happens. Regarding my situation with Palace, I keep in contact with my team-mates, who keep me in the loop on things. I haven't done in the last few days. If that all changes, it might change. But at the moment I haven't [made contact]."

Prior to his dismissal, Warnock had tried to delay Jedinak's departure for Australia, with the loss of a key player for over a month a major blow to the strugglers.

The 30-year-old could be forgiven for having one eye on matters at Selhurst Park, but with a major tournament on home soil to prepare for, he insisted the upheaval will not distract him from the task at hand.

"Not all, I left with their best wishes," Jedinak said.

"I know how things are run over there, I know the day-to-day proceedings go and I knew this is an important tournament for me and everyone at the club understood that. You've got to be 100 per cent committed to that and I definitely will be."