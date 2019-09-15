Jeff Hendrick steps up to Sean Dyche challenge to rescue Burnley a point

Jeff Hendrick responded to Sean Dyche’s challenge about scoring more goals by netting a late equaliser in Burnley’s 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Neal Maupay broke the deadlock with a superb half volley to give the Seagulls the lead before Hendrick struck from outside the box in the first minute of added time.

It was Hendrick’s first strike of the season – he managed three in the last campaign – and Burnley boss Dyche wants the Republic of Ireland international to provide more of a regular goal threat.

“I just think he can affect the game in so many different ways,” Dyche said about the 27-year-old.

“Probably the biggest thing I’ve spoken to him about is scoring goals – adding to that side of the game.

“He’s a big lad, he can head it, he can strike it as you’ve seen. He did very well.”

Hendrick was one of three substitutions made by Dyche in the second half and, with Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez also impressing, the manager hinted at making changes against Norwich next week.

“All three of them affected the game so I was pleased with that,” Dyche.

“I’ve told them there will be certain players (rotated), obviously defenders it doesn’t change as much, but you have to keep everyone involved.

“I think that’s the important thing here, we’ve always worked on a group mentality, so I want to keep everyone’s mind on it.”

Brighton have not managed to win at home in the Premier League since March, losing five and drawing three of their last eight games at the Amex Stadium.

But Graham Potter feels his side are on the right track after picking up a fifth point from as many league games this season.

Potter added: “I think the performances are there. We’d like to improve as well, but again that’s the Premier League with the teams that you’re playing against.

“We understand that it is tough. We have to fight for every win and every point and we’ll continue to do that.”

When asked about his message to his players after the late setback, Potter replied: “As I said after the Watford game, you can’t get too excited when you win and you can’t get too down when the result doesn’t go your way.

“You’ve got to try and improve and stick together and pick out the game and see which bits you could do well and which bits we could maybe do better.

“Newcastle (away next weekend) is a different game altogether as well so we have to be better for that.”