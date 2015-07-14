Jenkinson re-joins West Ham on loan, signs long-term Arsenal contract

Carl Jenkinson has signed a new long-term contract at Arsenal and re-joined West Ham on loan for the 2015-16 season.

The England full-back enjoyed a successful spell at Upton Park last term, making 32 Premier League appearances as West Ham qualified for Europe via the fair play route.

And Jenkinson will now have the chance to play continental football under new boss Slaven Bilic, having wrapped up another season-long switch.

The 23-year-old's existing Arsenal contract had been due to expire in 2018.

"I'm really happy to be back [at West Ham] after last year," he said. "It was a good season for the club and a good season for myself.

"To be honest I just wanted to come back here and I'm happy everything's been sorted out. I've got another season here and I can't wait.

"I'm a young player and I haven't had too many experiences of different clubs, but I loved every minute of it here. Everything about it is fantastic - it's a real family club, the lads are great and the fans are great, so it ticks all the boxes you want when you join a football club.

"I've got to come in, show what I can do and prove myself to a new manager. That keeps you on your toes and I've got to go and do that in pre-season. I'm looking forward to it."