Jese: I am no substitute

Jese Rodriguez says he will not accept a long-term role as a substitute at Paris Saint-Germain.

Jese moved to the Ligue 1 champions from Real Madrid last month but his start to life in the French capital was interrupted by appendicitis.

He made his first start for PSG last Friday but was substituted before the hour mark in a lacklustre 1-1 draw against Saint-Etienne.

Nevertheless, the 23-year-old will not allow those inauspicious beginnings or the presence of star forward Edinson Cavani to limit his ambition.

"Cavani is a great player, but I am no substitute," he told Le Parisien.

"We must all fight to hold [a place in the team]. I come here with the desire to play all games, although I know there are great players in Paris.

"I am someone who has character and likes things to [progress] quickly.

"[It is] up to me to prove that I deserve to play as a starter.

"I will tell you my target when the season is over, but it is beyond 10 goals."

PSG have taken one point from their past two Ligue 1 outings, with coach Unai Emery hoping to correct a faltering start to his reign in Tuesday's Champions League opener Arsenal.