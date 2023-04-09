'Jesus rises on Easter Sunday' – Arsenal forward sparks series of jokes with Anfield header
Gabriel Jesus scored a header in the first half for Arsenal against Liverpool at Anfield, sparking a series of jokes on social media
Gabriel Jesus climbed to score a header for Arsenal against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and the Brazilian's goal sparked numerous Easter jokes on social media.
Arsenal took the lead after just eight minutes as Gabriel Martinelli poked home and Jesus made it 2-0 as he scored a header just short of the half-hour mark.
"Jesus rises highest to head home," Arsenal said on their official Twitter account.
And many others tweeted similarly. "Jesus rises to score on Easter Sunday," journalist and Arsenal fan Chris Wheatley wrote.
😍 WE'VE DOUBLED OUR LEAD 💪 JESUS RISES HIGHEST TO HEAD HOME🔴 0-2 ⚫️ (28) pic.twitter.com/CWqOYSIidwApril 9, 2023
Arsenal dominated for most of the first half and looked set to go in 2-0 up at the interval, but Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool after 42 minutes to set up an intriguing second period at Anfield.
A win for the Gunners would see them move eight points clear of Manchester City, having played one more match than last season's champions.
Liverpool, meanwhile, need a win to move level on points with seventh-placed Brighton.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
