'Jesus rises on Easter Sunday' – Arsenal forward sparks series of jokes with Anfield header

Gabriel Jesus climbed to score a header for Arsenal against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday and the Brazilian's goal sparked numerous Easter jokes on social media.

Arsenal took the lead after just eight minutes as Gabriel Martinelli poked home and Jesus made it 2-0 as he scored a header just short of the half-hour mark.

"Jesus rises highest to head home," Arsenal said on their official Twitter account.

And many others tweeted similarly. "Jesus rises to score on Easter Sunday," journalist and Arsenal fan Chris Wheatley wrote.

"Jesus rises highest to head home," Arsenal said on their official Twitter account.

Arsenal dominated for most of the first half and looked set to go in 2-0 up at the interval, but Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool after 42 minutes to set up an intriguing second period at Anfield.

A win for the Gunners would see them move eight points clear of Manchester City, having played one more match than last season's champions.

Liverpool, meanwhile, need a win to move level on points with seventh-placed Brighton.