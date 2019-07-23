Jim Goodwin frustrated as St Mirren draw another blank

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin admitted it was a case of deja vu after his side exited the Betfred Cup after failing to beat Albion.

The Ladbrokes Premiership side failed to score again from open play as the League Two side held them to a goalless draw at Cliftonhill.

Saints won the subsequent penalty shoot-out 4-3 but it was not enough to keep them in the competition. And Goodwin admitted it was a similar outing to Saturday’s stalemate away to Lowland League side East Kilbride.

The Irishman said: “It’s a little bit of deja vu. Everybody expects us to come to Albion Rovers and win. They will be delighted with the draw but we need to be more clinical in front of goal.

“The main priority since I came into the club is the recruitment side of things. Our main focus now is on getting good players into the football club, better players than the ones that we have currently got.”

Albion manager Kevin Harper was happy with the performance.

He said: “I was looking for a reaction after the Dunfermline game and we certainly got that. We did create chances when we got the ball down and played.”