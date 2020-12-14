Jim Goodwin hopes St Mirren can cause an upset against Rangers

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin knows all his fellow managers in the Betfred Cup will be willing his side to beat Rangers.

And the Paisley boss will go into Wednesday’s quarter-final with the belief that Saints can be the first team to beat Rangers this season.

“Rangers will be heavy favourites to go on and win the cup but as we have all seen in recent years, particularly in this competition, there are upsets along the way,” he said.

“The fact we have them here is a bonus because playing them at Ibrox would make it even more difficult.

“There’s definitely an opportunity there and I think everyone will be willing us on on Wednesday. Every other manager that’s left in the competition will want us to cause an upset because if we are able to knock out Rangers then it’s a better opportunity for everyone.

“They are 27 games unbeaten, better managers than I am have tried to knock them down and come up short.

“But hopefully I get the tactics right, the boys perform to the levels they are capable of, and as always in big games like this, we get a little bit of luck along the way.

“Hopefully all those elements work in our favour and we do enough to get through.”