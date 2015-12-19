Jimmy Hill dies at 87

Jimmy Hill, one of the most influential men in English football, has died at the age of 87.

The former Brentford and Fulham forward led a successful campaign for the scrapping of maximum wages for professional players during his time as chairman of the Professional Footballers' association - one of a number of innovations he contributed during a life dedicated to the sport.

After hanging up his boots, Hill went on to manage Coventry City, as well as serving as chairman at the Sky Blues, Fulham and Charlton Athletic.

Hill also commissioned England's first all-seater stadium (Highfield Road), lifted a ban on media interviews, introduced the first electronic scoreboard and colour matchday programme, and is credited with the introduction of three points for a win.

A long career in the media followed, presenting the BBC's Match of the Day and giving his name to Jimmy Hill's Sunday Supplement on Sky Sports after spending six years as ITV's head of sport in the late 1960s.

Hill was honoured with an OBE and is the subject of a statue outside Coventry's Ricoh Arena.