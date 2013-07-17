J.League Wrap: Sanfrecce go top as Omiya lose thriller

Hisato Sato netted for the 13th time this season to move to the top of the goalscoring charts, quickly doubling their advantage after Naoki Ishihara had put the visitors in front after 12 minutes.

They go top after Omiya Ardija fell to a 3-2 home defeat in a gripping encounter with Kawasaki Frontale.

Striker Yu Kobayashi put the visitors in front after eight minutes, midfielder Norio Suzuki levelling for Omiya 16 minutes later.

The hosts took the lead seven minutes into the second half through forward Yu Hasegawa, but Yoshito Okubo levelled on 63 minutes with his 12th goal of the campaign.

The real drama came right at the death, however, Kawasaki awarded a penalty in the 95th minute, which Brazilian attacker Renantinho duly converted to seal the points.

Yokohama F. Marinos are now in an AFC Champions League place, winning 3-2 at Urawa Reds to jump above them and into the top three.

Veteran striker Marquinhos put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes, before Daisuke Nasu and Tomoaki Makino turned things around for Urawa.

Yokohama refused to be denied, though, and stormed back in the second period, attacker Manabu Saito levelling after 63 minutes before defender Yuzo Kurihara struck the winner eight minutes from the end of time.

Cerezo Osaka bounced back from their defeat to Sanfrecce on Saturday with a 4-1 success over relegation threatened Sagan Tosu.

Hotaru Yamaguchi gave Cerezo the lead after six mintues, Noriyuki Sakemoto doubling the advantage after 69 minutes.

Yohei Toyoda pulled one back three minutes later, but Tomonobu Yokoyama and Tatusuya Yamashita put the game beyond doubt with late goals.

They move into fifth by virtue of Kashima Antlers draw with struggling Jubilo Iwata.

Brazilian forward Davi gave the hosts the lead after 65 minutes, but Hidetaka Kanazono hit home 13 minutes later to snatch a point for Jubilo.

Bottom club Oita Trinita hopes of survival took another blow as they fell 2-1 to Nagoya Grampus, Rei Matsumoto's 78th minute strike not enough to salvage a result after Keiji Tamada and Yoshizuma Ogawa had put the visitors in control.

Kengo Kawamata struck twice for Albirex Niigata to take his tally to the campaign for eight in a 2-0 win at Shonan Bellmare.

Masato Kudo saved a point for Kashiwa Reysol against Shimizu S-Pulse, the striker scoring his 10th goal of the term in the 93rd minute to salvage a draw after Taisuke Muramatsu and Sho Ito had turned things around following Daisuke Suzuki's opener.

Elsewhere Kazuma Watanabe scored a brace as Tokyo hammered Ventforet Kofu 4-1, Brazilian Lucas and Serbian Nemanja Vucicevic also hitting the target after Kazuki Hiramoto had given Kofu the lead.