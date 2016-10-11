Joao Mario could play for 'any club', says Deco

Inter midfielder Joao Mario could play for any club in the world, according to former Portugal midfielder Deco.

The 23-year-old moved to the Serie A side from Sporting CP in the off-season, having impressed as Portugal won their first major international tournament at Euro 2016.

And Deco believes Inter have done great business in securing Joao Mario's signature as they look to return to the upper echelons of European football.

"I think [he is a good signing]," he told Omnisport. "Inter are trying to rebuild.

"Obviously, Joao Mario can be a player that helps a lot in this process for the club. It is a great club.

"Joao Mario, for me, is a player who could play for any club in the world - Barcelona, Real Madrid, Inter, [AC] Milan, Bayern [Munich]."

One problem Joao Mario has had, that has continued at Inter, is that coaches have been unsure what his best position is - but Deco sees this as a compliment.

"It's because he can play anywhere," he said. "He is a fantastic player, but I think the best position for him is in [central] midfield, where he can put all the quality in the game.

"For me, he is a spectacular player."