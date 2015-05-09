Job not done for Juve - Del Piero

Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero warned his former club it would take a team effort to complete the job against Real Madrid.

Massimiliano Allegri's men claimed a 2-1 win over Real in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday.

The Serie A champions head to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday looking to reach the final of Europe's elite club competition for the first time since 2003.

Del Piero, who was at Juve from 1993-2012, said it would take a team performance to ensure the Italian giants get through.

"These matches are fascinating. You don't know who will be the key player. I hope that the team will be the key," he said.

"It is impossible to win in a difficult stadium against very good players with no teamwork."