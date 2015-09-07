Job not done for O'Neill and Ireland

Republic of Ireland coach Martin O'Neill stressed that his side still have plenty of work to do to ensure Euro 2016 qualification following their 1-0 win over Georgia.

Jon Walters netted the winner in Monday's clash at the Aviva Stadium, earning a result that strengthens Ireland's grip on third place in Group D, which would leave them facing a play-off tie in order to reach next year's finals in France.

Ireland (15 points) are now four points clear of Scotland in third and still have a chance of automatic qualification.

O'Neill's men trail Poland by two points and group leaders Germany by four.

"[It was a] tentative first half, you might even say nervous, no cohesion, lacking energy, but we found a way to win in the second half," O'Neill said.

"[We] still have to find some more points and it won't be easy."

Asked about Ireland's match-winner, O'Neill added: "Walters has had a fantastic tournament for us. He has a great heart, [the] essence of our club, we have a club mentality."