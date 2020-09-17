Johann Berg Gudmundsson injury mars Burnley shoot-out victory

Nick Pope was the shoot-out hero as Burnley progressed into the Carabao Cup third round – although a 5-4 victory over Sheffield United on penalties following a 1-1 draw was soured by an injury to Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

After David McGoldrick’s early strike was cancelled out by Matej Vydra midway through the second half, Pope got down low to save Oli McBurnie’s spot-kick and Burnley were clinical in netting all five of their efforts.

While they booked a third-round date against Millwall, a Burnley side already low on numbers had a setback as Gudmundsson was stretchered off the field following a nasty first-half challenge from Jack Robinson.