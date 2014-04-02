Johnson tips team-mate Sterling for World Cup

Sterling has been in magnificent form for Premier League leaders Liverpool this season, establishing himself as a regular under manager Brendan Rodgers.

The 19-year-old has scored seven goals in 32 appearances for the Merseyside club this term, bouncing back brilliantly after Rodgers rested him towards the end of last season.

Jamaican-born Sterling won his second England cap in last month's 1-0 friendly win over Denmark, and full-back Johnson is confident that the teenager will feature in Hodgson's plans in Brazil this year.

"He has been class," Johnson told Liverpool's official website. "When he first burst onto the scene, everyone could see how good he could be.

"I know he had a couple of months where he wasn't in the team as much as he would have liked, but I think he has bounced back better for that.

"At the moment, he's probably one of the first names on the teamsheet.

"It's all kind of coming together at the right time for him, If he keeps playing the way he is, he's definitely got a chance to be involved in the summer (at the World Cup).

"I made my debut around a similar age as Raheem, but obviously I had a few years where I was in and out - so I didn't get as many caps as maybe I should have by now.

"But hopefully Raheem won't have that gap and I'm sure he'll go on and get more."