Johnson unsure over World Cup call-up

The Sunderland winger has scored seven goals in his last eight games, helping his side to the League Cup final and boosting their Premier League survival hopes.

Johnson, who has 11 caps and two international goals to his name, has not featured in an England side since October 2012 but, amid reports he could be on Roy Hodgson's radar for Brazil, claims he has never been in a better run of form.

Hodgson was spotted at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to Hull City last weekend, believed to be watching the winger, who admits Brazil 2014 is likely his last chance to make a World Cup.

"This is the best period I've had in my career, it sort of came from nowhere," he told The Daily Telegraph.

"I've not spoken to Roy, but I'd love a phone call. I probably wouldn't recognise his number if he rang me because it's been so long.

"If I can't make this one, then I'm never going to make one. Until I see the squad, though, I don't know. If I'm not in this one, I'll plan my holiday."

Johnson arrived at Sunderland from Manchester City in August 2012, having struggled to hold down a regular starting place under Roberto Mancini.

While not regretting his decision to move from Middlesbrough, Johnson warned other young players of making big-money moves too early in their career.

"It went really well at first, I had some great times, but at a club like that it's dog eat dog," he added.

"As soon as someone new comes in they play and they have the ability to buy superstar players every summer.

"Look at (Jack) Rodwell and (Scott) Sinclair. It's not a coincidence they have fallen away. Man City will sign the elite players in every position. I wouldn't sign for them now if I was a young English player."