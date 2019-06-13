Jonathan Walters jokes he could replace Hazard after own goal brace v Chelsea

Retired footballer Jonathan Walters made reference to one of his worst individual displays in the Premier League in a humorous bid to replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea.

The former Stoke City footballer, who retired earlier in 2019, scored two own goals and missed a penalty in a 4-0 defeat to the Blues in 2013.

And on the day Hazard was unveiled as a new signing at Real Madrid, having joined in a £130 million move from Chelsea, Walters alluded to his own goals against the west London club all those years ago.

Now that @hazardeden10 has left. If you want goals from someone who has produced for you in the past @ChelseaFC ….I could be tempted #2in0— Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) June 13, 2019

Walters’ former teammate Charlie Adam meanwhile responded “Remember it well” along with three “tears of joy” emojis.

Remember it well. 😂😂😂— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) June 13, 2019

Hazard was confirmed as a Real Madrid player on Thursday evening, with video footage showing the Belgian sitting alongside club president Florentino Perez and putting pen to paper on his five-year contract.