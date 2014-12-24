Jones undeterred by Liverpool pressure

Jones came into the starting XI as a replacement for Belgium international Mignolet, who was dropped "indefinitely" by manager Brendan Rodgers following a string of shaky performances.

The change between the posts has not prompted an upturn in fortunes for Liverpool, with Jones shipping five goals in his two Premier League games since being selected.

With Liverpool sitting a disappointing 10th in the Premier League and keen to turn their form around over the busy festive period, Jones' performances are sure to come under intense scrutiny.

But that does not bother the 32-year-old Australian, who is determined to make the most of his chance.

"I have had it [pressure] before and I'll get it again," he said.

"There is pressure on every player in every position. You are expected to win every week and when you don't you get criticised.

"At smaller clubs you get away with certain things. The magnifying glass isn't as big, if you like.

"But if you are here you have obviously done something right to be here in the first place, and when you are here you have to deal with it as best you can.

"Every game is an opportunity. I'll just play each game and hope that I do well enough to play the next one.

"I have tried to play as the manager wants me to do. I have just got to go on that.

"In football, and with goalkeepers, circumstances dictate how much you do and when you do it.

"Sometimes you might not have a chance to do anything. I just try and play as best as I can in every aspect."