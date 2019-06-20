Chelsea midfielder's agent leaves open possible move to Juventus

The manager took the Italy international to Stamford Bridge with him from Napoli last July, but the playmaker often came in for criticism from the Blues support during his debut campaign.

Jorginho was a fan favourite in Naples, but his agent Joao Santos doesn’t believe that his history playing for one of Juve’s Serie A rivals will stop him from agreeing to a potential move if the Old Lady come calling.

"Chelsea have a four-year contract with the lad," Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

"We'll wait a few days to figure out whether there is any truth in this interest mentioned in the papers.

"His past at Napoli won’t be an issue, because Jorginho is a professional. Right now, Jorginho is happy at Chelsea.

"He found a great atmosphere and we can't really say that he'd like to go elsewhere, but anything can happen in the transfer market. We'll wait and see.

“Sarri already showed at Napoli and Chelsea that he is a top-level coach. At a club like Juve, who have been so well-organised for years, he can only improve and continue to win.

"I've been tracking Sarri for five years and his style of football is very entertaining. Juventus will change, because before they would win without being convincing. Now they'll convince too."

