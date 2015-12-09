Jorginho: Napoli will bounce back from Bologna defeat

Napoli are determined to bounce back from their surprising defeat at the hands of Bologna in Serie A last weekend with victory over Legia Warsaw, says Jorginho.

Having climbed to the top of the league after a run of 13 games unbeaten, Napoli slipped back down to third on Sunday as they were beaten 3-2, allowing Inter and Fiorentina to move ahead of them.

Attention now turns to the Europa League. Napoli have already secured their place in the knockout stages after five wins out of five, and Jorginho is determined to make it a clean sweep in Group D.

They welcome Legia to the Stadio San Paolo and the Brazilian midfielder claimed the whole Napoli squad are determined to put right the wrongs from the weekend.

"The defeat in Bologna hurt us," he said. "But we know what we did wrong, we will react immediately.

"Playing together regularly helps us gain more and more confidence (in each other). We are a team that knows how to learn from mistakes.

"We always want to improve, and the Europa League is a competition we hold dear. There are no matches without pitfalls. So it is important, in such a long season, we always remain down to earth."

Coach Maurizio Sarri echoed his midfielder's comments and expects to see a much better display in their final group match of the European competition.

"We want to be the team with the best record in Europe," he said. "That is why we are very keen to play Legia.

"In Bologna we did not play our football, this is the thing, most of all, that I did not like.

"Every match must be attacked and faced with enthusiasm. This is what I expect from tomorrow's game. To do well you need to approach every match as if it were the most important of the season."