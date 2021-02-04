Jorginho penalty earns Chelsea London derby win

Jorginho's first-half penalty proved the difference as Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the London derby to continue their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues controlled the early proceedings of the game, while Spurs sat back and soaked up the pressure in their own half

Chelsea managed to break the deadlock in the 24th minute when Jorginho fired them ahead from the spot after Timo Werner had drawn a foul from Eric Dier.

Tuchel's side continued to dominate possession after the restart and had an opportunities to extend their lead when Callum Hudson-Odoi flashed a shot wide

Marcos Alonso had a chance to double Chelsea's lead but volleyed his effort over the target before Mason Mount forced a great save out of Hugo Lloris to keep out his well hit shot.

However, Spurs threw caution to the wind late on and Carlos Vinicius, on his first Premier League start, headed an inviting cross from Serge Aurier narrowly wide of goal before Eric Dier fired a free-kick narrowly wide as the clock ticked down.

A second successive win moves Chelsea up to sixth on 36 points and following a third consecutive defeat for Spurs saw them drop down to eighth place in the Premier League standings with 33 points.