Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV? Live streams, kick-off time for Sunday Premier League game

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in midweek and a quick turnaround takes them to the Gtech Community Stadium for a West London derby against Brentford on Sunday.

Here's how to watch Brentford vs Chelsea online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Brentford vs Chelsea key information • Date: Sunday, 6 April, 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm BST / 9am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV channels: USA Network (US) | Fubo (Canada) | Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

There's plenty left to play for when it comes to the Premier League's European qualification spots and Chelsea, while not at their best of late, are right in the thick of it.

They begin this weekend in fourth place thanks to Thursday's win over Tottenham Hotspur, and it's an all-London fixture again on Sunday as they make the short journey to Brentford.

The Bees are in mid-table and likely to stay there, with serious ground to make up before there's any suggestion of European football.

Is Brentford vs Chelsea on TV in the UK?

There is no UK TV coverage or live stream for Brentford vs Chelsea.

The game has not been selected for TV coverage and is only being played on Sunday at 2pm – a normal TV slot – due to the fact that Chelsea played on Thursday night in the Premier League. The Sunday scheduling gives them adequate time to recover.

Those from a country that has coverage who currently find themselves in the UK would have to use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to access their streams.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Brentford vs Chelsea streams globally

Where to watch Chelsea vs Brentford in the US In the US, fans can watch Brentford vs Chelsea on the USA Network, which is a cable TV channel, or via a cord-cutting streaming service (there's no streaming platform for USA Network). If you don't have traditional cable, a cord-cutter effectively gives you all the channels you could possibly want, but in an online package. Sling TV starts from $45.99 a month for the Sling Blue package, but you can currently get your first month half price. Fubo is rather more pricey but you get a seven-day free trial, so new customers could technically watch Brentford vs Chelsea for free.

Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Canada? Brentford vs Chelsea is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Chelsea on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the duration of the season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Brentford vs Chelsea on Sky Sport NOW.

Can I watch Brentford vs Chelsea in Africa? You can watch Brentford vs Chelsea on DStv Now or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

