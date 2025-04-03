Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Live streams, TV channels, Preview for London derby

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur for another instalment of the fiery North vs West London derby with the two sides meeting at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday April 3, 2025. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on how to watch Chelsea vs Spurs live streams and TV broadcasts, wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Spurs – Key information

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Thursday, April 3, 2025 Row 0 - Cell 2 Kick-off time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET Row 1 - Cell 2 Venue Stamford Bridge, London Row 2 - Cell 2 TV & Streaming ► Sky Sports (UK) ► Peacock (US) ► Optus (Australia) Row 3 - Cell 2 Watch from anywhere Try NordVPN risk-free Row 4 - Cell 2

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

You can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday on Sky Sports.

The game will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event channel, with coverage starting at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Sky Sports comes with long-term contract packages direct with Sky - check their latest deals and prices - or you can get a more flexible streaming option through NowTV for £26 a month.

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur in the US

In the US, you can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on Peacock, the streaming platform owned by NBC. Kick-off is at 3pm ET on Thursday April 3.

Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month / $79.99 a year, and that will get you live streams for roughly half of all Premier League games each game week.

How to watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur from anywhere

Watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur streams globally

Canada: Fans in Canada can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $29.99 a month with reductions for longer-term plans.

Australia: Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99/month.

New Zealand: Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur on Sky Sport Now. To watch online, streaming subscriptions cost $49.99 a month.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur: Preview for North vs West London Derby

Chelsea beat Spurs in a 4-3 thriller at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this year, with Chelsea coming from 2-0 down after ten minutes to lead 4-2 before a late consolation goal from Son Heung-min

Chelsea are currently in the mix for the Champions League places, although their form in the Premier League has been poor in recent months. Spurs sit 14th in the league after a torrid campaign.

At one point in the season Chelsea were seen as title challengers by many but since Christmas their form has dipped dramatically. Their only league wins in 2025 have come against teams in the bottom five of the Premier League - failing to beat Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, Bournemouth, Brighton and Aston Villa. This run in form has coincided with an unusually poor patch for Cole Palmer, who has failed to register a goal contribution in his last nine starts in all competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur's injury struggles have been well documented this season, but finishing in the bottom-half of the Premier League would be unacceptable for Ange Postecoglou's side. Europa League remains the only hope of silverware, with Postecoglou's job potentially in the balance.

The teams have met 178 times, with Chelsea dominating the fixture, winning 80 times, in comparison to Spurs' 55 wins. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's 12 goals make him the all-time top scorer in this match.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur history

TOTAL

• Games: 178

• Chelsea wins: 80

• Tottenham Hotspur wins: 55

• Draws: 43

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur last 10 results

4 Feb 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

19 Sep 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea (Premier League)

05 Jan 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (League Cup)

12 Jan 2022: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea (League Cup)

23 Jan 2022: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

14 Aug 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

26 Feb 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

06 Nov 2023: Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League)

02 May 2024: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League)

08 Dec 2024: Tottenham Hotspur 3-4 Chelsea (Premier League)