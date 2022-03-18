Josh Ginnelly and Alex Cochrane expected back for Hearts against Livingston
Robbie Neilson expects to have Josh Ginnelly (illness) and Alex Cochrane (concussion) back in his Hearts squad for Saturday’s cinch Premiership game against Livingston.
Both players, along with Michael Smith, Cammy Devlin, and John Souttar, missed the Scottish Cup win over St Mirren last week but Neilson’s squad returns closer to full strength.
Gary Mackay-Steven (broken hand) is close to a comeback.
Livingston striker Bruce Anderson is struggling with an ankle injury.
The 23-year-old striker, who has scored 13 times this season, picked up the injury at training on Tuesday.
The West Lothian side are in fifth place and are battling for a third successive top-six finish.
