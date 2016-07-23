Jovetic 'not worried' about Juventus

Inter attacker Stevan Jovetic has insisted that he is not worried about Juventus' strength heading into the 2016-17 campaign.

The reigning champions have already brought in Miralem Pjanic, Marko Pjaca, Dani Alves and Medhi Benatia to strengthen their team, while they have also been linked with Gonzalo Higuain as they go in search of their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

Nevertheless, Jovetic is hopeful Inter can challenge Massimiliano Allegri's men for the title.

"Juventus have a great team and they've signed three more good players, but I'm not worried," Jovetic told Sport Mediaset.

"I like playing teams like that.

"We want to be up there challenging at the top, like last season and even better. We aim to get back in the Champions League.

"If Inter bring in reinforcements, I'm sure they'll do well."

Jovetic made a superb start to life at Inter last term, but faded somewhat toward the end of the season and he is desperate to show his true self in 2016-17.

"I'm trying to put in a good pre-season so that I reach my best by the time Serie A gets under way," he added.

"I'm working hard so that I can be a success. What's past is past, I always look forward. I know what I can do and I am a bit disappointed [with last season], but I want to focus on this campaign.

"There's never been any doubt in my mind about staying at Inter."