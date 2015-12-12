Jovetic: Partnership with Icardi could be great

Stevan Jovetic said his developing partnership with fellow Inter attacker Mauro Icardi has the potential to be "great" after both players scored in a 4-0 thrashing of Udinese.

Icardi put Roberto Mancini's men into the lead midway through the first half and Jovetic hit his sixth career strike against Udinese to double the lead.

In the last few minutes Icardi powered in the third and Marcelo Brozovic completed the rout with a fine curling effort to seal a comfortable win for the Serie A leaders.

"We played really well today and this is a tough place to come to," Jovetic said after scoring his first goal since August.

"Of course I'm delighted to get back among the goals - it's important for a striker. I'm pleased to score and even more pleased we won."

Icardi and Jovetic linked up to devastating effect against a hapless Udinese back line and the Montenegro forward suggested there is more to come from the pair.

"I've always said we could form a great partnership," Jovetic added.

"We get on well and as we play more together we'll just get better."

The striker said Inter, who are now four points clear in the race for the Scudetto, believe they can win their first league title since 2010.

He said: "Obviously there are another four or five teams in the mix, but we want to be right up there."