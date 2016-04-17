Jovetic wants lengthy Inter stay

Stevan Jovetic has laughed off suggestions he could leave Inter at the end of the season and is adamant he wants to stay at the club for a long time.

The 26-year-old joined Inter from Manchester City at the start of the season on an 18-month loan deal with a view to a permanent deal and impressed in his first few weeks at the San Siro side.

However, a series of injuries prevented him from making a more lasting impact and some reports suggested he could be on his way out of Inter again come June.

Jovetic caught the eye in the 2-0 win over Napoli on Saturday, though, and has made it clear he has no intention of leaving any time soon.

"I know what I can do and, unlike what I've read in the papers, I came here to stay for a long time and make my mark," Jovetic told the official Inter website.

"I didn't have the best of time but now I'm on the way back and I'm getting some minutes under my belt.

"It was a wonderful feeling to go off to applause at San Siro. I've played a lot in the last two matches and I'm sure that my fitness levels will keep improving."

Jovetic has netted four goals in 21 Serie A appearances this season.