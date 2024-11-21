Juan Mata part of brand-new investment group to have bought San Diego FC
Former Chelsea star Juan Mata has announced his decision to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham
Juan Mata has joined a brand-new investment group that recently acquired US side San Diego FC.
Mata - who currently still plays professionally for A-League outfit Western Sydney Wanderers - has become the first active player to become a partner in a US franchise.
San Diego FC, who will join the MLS' Western Conference in 2025, have already been heavily backed by British-Egyptian billionaire and former Conservative Party donor Mohamed Mansour.
Mata, who is set to follow in the footsteps of David Beckham by becoming involved in the running of an MLS side, is still keeping himself fit at 36 and has so far made four appearances during his stint in Australia.
The former Spain midfielder heard about the project in the US due to his charity 'Common Goal' working closely with former Manchester United scout Tom Vernon's Right to Dream football academy.
In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Mata said: “Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth.
"The commitment of both this Club and Right to Dream to community impact, excellence, and a vision for long-term success aligns perfectly with my own values.
“I look forward to contributing my experience and passion for the game and working alongside everyone here to build a Club that inspires both on and off the pitch.”
In FourFourTwo's view, San Diego FC will likely allow Mata the opportunity for a final stint in professional football, before we presume he will assume a background role at the club.
Mata has shown in the past he is a very savvy businessman, having invested in Formula One team Alpine Racing in recent years too.
