Juanfran makes rallying call to Simeone and Atletico for derby

Atletico Madrid full-back Juanfran has offered resounding support to coach Diego Simeone ahead of Sunday's derby against Real Madrid.

Simeone famously led Atletico to the Liga title in 2013-14 and enjoys an enviable record against Real – something emphatically demonstrated when his men stormed to a 4-0 victory at the Vicente Calderon in last season's corresponding fixture.

But Atleti head into the latest showdown on the back of consecutive defeats, to surprise Liga pacesetters Villarreal and Benfica in the Champions League, and with question marks remaining over Simeone's decision to depart from his trusted 4-4-2 formation in favour of 4-3-3 this term.

Speaking at a club foundation event, Juanfran said: "We have the best coach in the world. We are fully confident in how the system plays day after day, win or lose.

"Let's play like we play. The hallmarks are the same, even if we have gone two games without a win.

"The coach will make the best of things for Sunday, use the best possible system and take us down the path of victory.

"We will always be motivated before big games. The derby is special but, if something has made us great, it is that we have always given everything at home games, regardless of the opponent.

"We always go out to win and prove that we are better team, and we have to do that on Sunday. Our motivation is always the same - win, win and win."