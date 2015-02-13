Juanfran not fixating on Real Madrid rout

Diego Simeone's men ran riot at the Vicente Calderon last Saturday as goals from Tiago, Saul, Antoine Griezmann and Mario Mandzukic put Real to the sword.

Victory brought Atletico back to within four points of La Liga leaders Real, but, with a trip to mid-table Celta next up, Juanfran has called for focus.

"We played a great game the other day against Real Madrid, but it's already forgotten," he said.

"It's a complicated game against Celta, who have great players and at the Calderon we failed to win [in a 2-2 draw].

"Every player is ready when the coach needs. We can boast a great squad.

"The club has made a significant effort, retaining players and bringing in others to increase the level."