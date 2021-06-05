Jude Bellingham has world at his feet after impressive debut – Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips believes England team-mate Jude Bellingham has the world at his feet after impressing on his full Three Lions debut.

Bellingham, 17, put in a standout performance as Gareth Southgate’s side began their Euro 2020 preparations with victory over Austria on Wednesday night.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder enjoyed a fine year in Germany and was announced on Saturday as the Bundesliga’s Newcomer of the Season.

Very humbling to have received this award after the votes of my fellow peers. Not possible without the staff and my teammates @BVB. Hopefully I can continue to perform next season but with the fans in the stadium.🖤💛 https://t.co/vTbT3bCi0R— Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) June 5, 2021

He could yet begin the European Championship in the England starting XI and is in direct competition with Phillips for a role in Southgate’s team.

Despite that, Phillips is of the opinion that Bellingham has already reached a higher level than he has at the age of 25.

Asked if he had ever seen a 17-year-old as good as Bellingham, the Leeds midfielder replied: “No. I’ve definitely not (seen) a 17-year-old that is as talented as what he is.

“I don’t even think I am as talented as what he is to be honest with you. He is a great player, a great lad as well and he has got the world at his feet.

A big shift on his first start in a #ThreeLions shirt!— England (@England) June 3, 2021

“Honestly, there are no words to describe how talented he is. As you can see throughout his career at Birmingham and then his move to Dortmund, which is a massive move for a kid so young.

“The way he has performed in certain games in the Champions League against Manchester City, just on the highest stage.

“It was like he was ready to be there already for a kid so young at 17, you look at him and you can’t quite believe that he’s 17 years old, you can’t believe because he’s so big, he’s so strong, so powerful.

“He’s a very nice lad as well so it’s nice to rub shoulders with a young lad who is doing so well and now the sky’s the limit for him.”

While the question marks over Jordan Henderson’s fitness ahead of the finals remain, Phillips is in line to start Sunday’s final warm-up game against Romania.

An absolute honour and dream come true to be able to represent @England at a major tournament like this. I'll give it my all to make this country proud 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Ah3qhfyGdl— Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) June 1, 2021

That is despite suffering a shoulder dislocation in the closing moments of Leeds’ final Premier League game of the season.

“Yes, definitely,” Phillips replied when asked by talkSPORT if he would be fully fit for the Romania game.

“My shoulder is good and I feel very confident in it now. I actually did think I was going to miss the Euros but my recovery has been excellent.

“The staff here (with England) and at the club have been excellent with me and I’m very grateful for that.”