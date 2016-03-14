'Judge us at the end of the season' - Wenger

Arsene Wenger has labelled speculation surrounding his future as a "farce" following Arsenal's FA Cup quarter-final exit against Watford on Sunday.

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 loss at home against their Premier League counterparts to end all hopes of winning the Cup for a third-straight time.

Wenger's side face the prospect of finishing the season empty-handed with the club eight points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City and on the brink of elimination against Barcelona in the Champions League.

However, Wenger hit out at reports suggesting his time at the Emirates was up, and insists critics should judge him at the end of the season instead.

"The next game is always a big challenge and you are always in the middle of a drama. It is becoming a farce. We have lost a game," the French manager said.

"We are sad and we want to focus on the next game. Arsenal have lost games before in history and we will lose again in the future. We will stick together and cope with it and prepare for the next one with complete belief.

"We want to make the impossible possible [in Barcelona] and we know we play against a very strong, strong side and it’s important we go there and focus and show a very good response.

"Supporters stand behind the club and we want to fight until the end of the season for every single game. That is what we did.

"What is going on at the moment is very, very difficult to take for the players but judge us at the end of the season.

"We have come to the end of a very, very long run in the FA Cup, so it is very sad, but we want now to focus on the next game."