Jurgen Klopp could recall fit-again Alisson Becker for Leicester showdown

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a late decision to make on whether to recall goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the visit of Leicester.

The Brazil international has been sidelined by a calf injury sustained in the opening game of the season but has returned to full training with the first team.

Centre-back Joel Matip will definitely miss out, however, with a minor knee problem which made him unavailable for the midweek Champions League win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Leicester’s former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is likely to change a winning side on his return to Anfield.

Midfielder James Maddison has recovered from an ankle problem which forced him to miss the 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle last weekend.

Summer signing Dennis Praet impressed against Newcastle, but the Belgium international is the most likely to make way for Maddison.

