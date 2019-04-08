Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't know' when he'll leave Liverpool – but it won't be for Bayern Munich yet

The German believes the age of the Reds squad will allow him to sustain a challenge at the top of the table, while he is happy with life on Merseyside.

Klopp has regularly been the subject of speculation that he could return to Germany, in particular to defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

But the former Borussia Dortmund boss is not thinking of returning to his homeland any time soon.

“I have a contract at Liverpool until 2022,” he told Die Welt am Sonntag.

“And no one here has the feeling that we should end it — neither from the side of the owner nor my side.

“I don't know [about when my time at Liverpool will end]. There’s a long way to go. Basically, football is like this: the opportunity has to be right, and the timing has to be right.

“But I’m totally happy here [at Liverpool] and don't feel like I’m finished here. Our team has a good age structure and we can work together for a while.”

Klopp’s side are currently two points clear at the top of the Premier League table, although second-placed Manchester City have a game in hand.

Liverpool face Porto in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at Anfield tomorrow night as they continue their bid to reach a second consecutive final.

