Just one Spurs man makes FFT’s Best 100 in World

The French international shot-stopper drops eight places from last year’s list after Tottenham endured a tumultuous 2013/14, struggling to adapt to life without Gareth Bale following the Welshman’s world record move to Real Madrid.

Lloris made 103 saves in 37 league appearances for the Lilywhites, twice as many as he pulled off in 27 outings the previous season, as the north Londoners ended the campaign 10 points off Champions League qualification.

Bale bags a top-five finish in the #FFT100, after a stunning debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu saw him score winning goals in both the Copa del Rey and Champions League finals, clinching ‘La Decima’ for the Madridistas.

Fellow former Spur Luka Modric also features prominently, placed among the top 20, while arch rivals Arsenal can boast four players in the final 100 with Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey all making the cut for 2014.

