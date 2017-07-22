Juve boss Allegri doesn't fear losing Dybala to Barca

Massimiliano Allegri is not afraid of losing Juventus star Paulo Dybala as Barcelona reportedly circle amid doubts over Neymar's future.

According to reports, Barca could turn to Argentina international Dybala if Neymar leaves to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Speculating is growing that French giants PSG are ready to activate Neymar's €222million release clause.

Juve will face Barca at the International Champions Cup on Saturday and Italian boss Allegri remains calm, having already lost key defender Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan.

"I'm not afraid to lose Dybala," Allegri told reporters in New Jersey on Friday.

"I do not know firsthand what's happening with Neymar and PSG, so I do not know if that premise will be fulfilled if Barcelona has to sign a substitute. I'm not worried."

Dybala signed a new five-year contract in April, tying him down to Juve until June 2022 in a deal reportedly worth €7million per season.

The 23-year-old, who was linked with Barca before his renewal, scored 19 goals in all competitions as Juve won Serie A and reached the Champions League final last season.