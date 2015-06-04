Juve complete Dybala swoop

Serie A champions Juventus have completed the signing of Palermo forward Paulo Dybala for a fee that could rise to €40million.

The Argentine striker, who will join for the 2015-16 campaign, was linked with a switch to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal said to be interested, while Juve's Serie A rivals Inter were also thought to be contemplating a move.

And the highly sought-after 21-year-old has opted to stay in Italy, penning a five-year deal with Massimiliano Allegri's side, who have already completed a league and Coppa Italia double as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

Dybala has been a star turn in a Palermo side who finished 11th this season, scoring 13 times in 34 Serie A appearances.

He made the switch to Stadio Renzo Barbera ahead of the 2012-13 campaign and has scored 38 league goals during his three-year stay.

The fee is €32m over four years, with a further €8m depending on "certain conditions".

Juve face La Liga champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin on Saturday.