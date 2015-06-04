Juve complete Dybala swoop
Paulo Dybala has ended speculation over his future by agreeing to join Serie A champions Juventus for the 2015-16 campaign.
Serie A champions Juventus have completed the signing of Palermo forward Paulo Dybala for a fee that could rise to €40million.
The Argentine striker, who will join for the 2015-16 campaign, was linked with a switch to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal said to be interested, while Juve's Serie A rivals Inter were also thought to be contemplating a move.
And the highly sought-after 21-year-old has opted to stay in Italy, penning a five-year deal with Massimiliano Allegri's side, who have already completed a league and Coppa Italia double as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final.
Dybala has been a star turn in a Palermo side who finished 11th this season, scoring 13 times in 34 Serie A appearances.
He made the switch to Stadio Renzo Barbera ahead of the 2012-13 campaign and has scored 38 league goals during his three-year stay.
The fee is €32m over four years, with a further €8m depending on "certain conditions".
Juve face La Liga champions Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League final in Berlin on Saturday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.