Juve display a 'starting point' for Inzaghi

Goals from Carlos Tevez and Leonardo Bonucci sandwiched Luca Antonelli's effort on his second Milan debut before Alvaro Morata settled the contest for Juve.

Giampaolo Pazzini was denied by a fine Gianluigi Buffno save with the scores at 2-1, and Inzaghi saw plenty of positives in Milan's game.

He said: "Despite many relevant absentees, I think that the team showed a great attitude today.

"It's pretty clear that playing against a full-strength Juventus side is not easy for anyone, otherwise they wouldn't have won all those games so far.

"But I think that we were always in the game and in fact we also had the chance to make it 2-2 with Pazzini and we could have reopened the game.

"So, despite the defeat I think that this can be a new starting point."

"Obviously we should make fewer mistakes because we conceded goals like sitting ducks.

"But I think that both the second half against Parma and today's game can be new starting points for us while we recover the 14 injured players we've got."