Juve hopeful of completing Cuadrado deal in "next few days"

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta is optimistic that the deal to bring Chelsea's Juan Cuadrado back to Serie A will be completed "over the next few days".

The Colombia international joined Chelsea on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported £23 million in February 2015 but struggled to make an impact in his first few months at the club.

As a result the versatile wide midfielder was shipped out on loan to Juve for the 2015-16 campaign and he enjoyed a solid year as Massimiliano Allegri's men won Serie A.

The appointment of former Juve and Italy coach Antonio Conte as Chelsea's new manager seemed to give the Colombian's career in England a boost, but he now looks all set to return to Turin.

"I hope that over the next few days we can conclude the Cuadrado deal," Marotta told Mediaset.

"For now he is a Chelsea player. We presented a proposal to them and are waiting for a response, but we are optimistic."

One player tipped to go the other way and leave Juve for the Premier League is Simone Zaza.

The striker is free to depart the club and has already seen a switch to Wolfsburg fall through, but with West Ham reportedly circling, the Italy international's future should be resolved before the transfer window closes.

"We spoke to Zaza. The transfer is not a punishment, but he would undoubtedly find more space elsewhere," Marotta added.

"There was the Wolfsburg idea, but it all fell apart. Over the final 10 days of the transfer window, we've got all the time to find him a new club."