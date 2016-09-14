Juve not a consideration for De Boer's Europa team

Frank de Boer has rejected any notion that he will field a weakened Inter side in Thursday's Europa League tie against Hapoel Be'er Sheva due to this weekend's Derby d'Italia with Juventus.

Inter earned their first win of the De Boer era in a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Pescara on Sunday, with captain Mauro Icardi scoring twice.

The Nerazzurri now start their campaign in Europe's secondary competition at home to Hapoel before hosting Serie A champions Juve three days later.

It has been suggested in the Italian media that De Boer will field a makeshift XI against Hapoel with one eye on Massimiliano Allegri's men, but the Dutchman is refusing to look beyond Thursday.

"Absolutely not," he told a pre-match news conference when asked about the prospect of selecting a weakened team.

"It would be massive to get three points in our first match of the Europa League group stages.

"We're all concentrating on our next game, even if there's talk of Juventus in the media. We're focused on Hapoel.

"It's normal that Sunday's game is being talked about a lot, but we’ve prepared well for tomorrow night's challenge and we also want to show this to our fans.

"Then we'll think about the game against Juventus."

De Boer believes that Inter's win over Pescara can be the beginning of a winning run for his team.

"We've worked hard so it's natural that the results come," he added. "In sport and in life everything can change in an instant.

"We have to keep fighting to keep the positive mental vibe going by winning more matches."