Juve on the same level as Madrid and Barcelona - Dybala

Paulo Dybala believes Juventus are on the same level as Real Madrid and Barcelona, with only bad luck preventing the Turin outfit from winning the Champions League in recent seasons.

Juve have been dominant in Serie A of late, scooping the Scudetto in each of the last five campaigns.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are also two-time defending champions of the Coppa Italia, but are yet to turn their domestic purple patch into continental glory.

Champions League runners-up to Barca in 2014-15, Juve were beaten by Bayern Munich in extra time in last season's round of 16.

But Dybala is confident the club can count themselves among Europe's elite.

"Juventus are a great team, exactly like Real, Bayern Munich and Barcelona," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Two years ago we came close to victory in the [Champions League] final. With Bayern last season we were eliminated with 30 seconds left, we lacked just a little luck."

Dani Alves will shortly arrive at Juve after leaving Barca and Dybala is relishing the opportunity to play with the Brazil full-back.

"I saw him play very often because I always look to Barcelona and I remember that he often exchanged well with [Lionel] Messi," he added. "It is true, they had a great understanding.

"Dani is a very technical player, he will help us a lot in defence and in attack and I hope he can help me score many goals."

Dybala also welcomed the arrival of Miralem Pjanic, who joined for €32million from Roma this month, but stressed his belief that the sought-after Paul Pogba would not leave the club.

"Pogba remains safe," he commented. "I heard it and I think he will stay with us. We have not talked about football, but I can feel it."