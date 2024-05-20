Quiz! Can you name the 10 most successful clubs from each of Europe's top five leagues?

Can you name Europe's most successful teams?

Ten minutes on the clock, 50 teams to guess!

Today's quiz is all about the best of the best.

We want to test your knowledge of Europe's most successful teams, so we're setting your the challenge of naming the ten best teams of all-time from each of Europe's top five leagues.

Here's the small print: We're looking at the all-time tables from the English (Division 1 and the Premier League), French, German, Italian and Spanish top flights and we're after the teams with the highest cumulative points totals.

So that's 50 teams in all and we're giving you ten minutes to get your thinking caps on. Good luck!

