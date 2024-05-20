Quiz! Can you name the 10 most successful clubs from each of Europe's top five leagues?
As champions are being crowned across Europe, who are the all-time most successful teams?
Ten minutes on the clock, 50 teams to guess!
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.
THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football?
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Today's quiz is all about the best of the best.
We want to test your knowledge of Europe's most successful teams, so we're setting your the challenge of naming the ten best teams of all-time from each of Europe's top five leagues.
Here's the small print: We're looking at the all-time tables from the English (Division 1 and the Premier League), French, German, Italian and Spanish top flights and we're after the teams with the highest cumulative points totals.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
So that's 50 teams in all and we're giving you ten minutes to get your thinking caps on. Good luck!
More Quizzes
Quiz! Can you name every British or Irish player to have scored at an international tournament since 1992?
Quiz! Can you name the 50 most expensive transfer moves by English players?
Quiz! Can you name the 27 footballers who have played with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.