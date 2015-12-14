Juve warn clubs off buying Dybala and Morata

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has issued a hands-off warning for clubs targeting duo Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Argentine striker Dybala, who only joined Juve from Palermo during the off-season.

Dybala netted his eighth goal of the Serie A campaign as Juve accounted for Fiorentina 3-1 on Sunday and Marotta insists the 22-year-old will not be sold.

"He is a player who is improving and still hasn't expressed his full potential, because he is so young," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"Week by week he is showing what he can do, but we have no intention of selling him this year or any other year. We invested a lot of money in him and he represents the foundation to build on in future."

Morata re-signed with the Italian champions during the week, committing his future until June 2020.

However, former club Real Madrid still have a buy-back clause for the Spain international.

"It won't make any difference, it's just that if he remains with us then it's only right to invest in a player who has plenty of quality," Marotta added.

"We will enter negotiations with Real Madrid as soon as possible to resolve this situation and can make it transparent.

"We hope to remove this clause. Real Madrid are well aware that he is a player who was promising and is now to all intents and purposes a star."