Juve will not collapse, insists Tacchinardi

The 38-year-old was a member of the Juve squad that had looked on course to lift the Serie A title in the 1999-2000 season having opened up a sizeable lead at the top of the table.

However, a poor end to the campaign saw them overhauled by Lazio on the final day of the season, as Juve slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Perugia.

Antonio Conte's men have been in fine form this term, but a 2-0 setback at Napoli in their last game allowed Roma to cut the gap to eight points, with Rudi Garcia's men triumphing 4-2 over Parma on Wednesday.

Conte played alongside Tacchinardi in Juve's midfield when they suffered their last-game title woe, and will be keen to avoid any slip-ups in the final seven matches of the season as Juve gun for a third straight league title.

And Tacchinardi is confident Juve have what it takes to get over the line first, with league matches against Livorno and Udinese up next.

"It is very different. I think that this time there will not be another Perugia," he told Corriere dello Sport.

"This year I think that Conte's Juve will win the title, even if Roma are having an extraordinary season. To date, there are no similarities to 14 years ago - if Juve escape from the next two games unscathed then it will be over.

"It seems to me that they also have a fairly easy schedule from here to the end, but if they experience any other obstacles then the path could become uphill.

"There is some hope for Roma from this point of view, partly also because Juve are not going through a fantastic period of form. But they still have many bonuses in their favour.

"Among other things, today is also the commitment in the Europa League against Lyon. If Juve can manage that then it is over. But if they do not win on Monday against Livorno then they are at risk again."