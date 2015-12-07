Juve without Mandzukic and Evra for Sevilla
Mario Mandzukic and Patrice Evra are both unavailable for Juventus in their Champions League trip to Sevilla on Tuesday.
Juventus will be without Mario Mandzukic and Patrice Evra for their final Champions League group stage clash at Sevilla on Tuesday night.
Croatia striker Mandzukic was on target as Serie A champions Juve beat Manchester City 1-0 last time out in Group D to ensure their place in the knockout stages, but he has been ruled out of the encounter at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan with a heavy cold.
Full-back Evra is also out of the encounter after taking a knock to his right knee in Friday's 2-0 win at Lazio, which marked a fifth straight win for Juve, who are six points adrift of leaders Inter.
Massimiliano Allegri's men need just a point against Sevilla to secure top spot ahead of City.
