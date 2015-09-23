Juventus 1 Frosinone 1: Blanchard's late equaliser stuns champions

Frosinone claimed their first point of the Serie A season as Leonardo Blanchard's late header secured them a shock 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Simone Zaza – given his chance in the absence of fellow forwards Mario Mandzukic and Alvaro Morata – struck his first goal for Juventus after 50 minutes, though his shot needed a deflection to get past visiting goalkeeper Nicola Leali.

Massimiliano Allegri's side looked set to make it two wins on the spin in domestic action following Sunday's 2-0 triumph at Genoa, only to concede a late equaliser in injury time

A corner from the left allowed defender Blanchard to come up from the back and head home only Frosinone's second goal of the campaign, though despite the impressive result they still remain bottom of the table.

Frosinone had hit the woodwork in the first half through Nicolas Castillo, but that proved to be a rare moment of joy in a game that, unsurprisingly, Juventus dominated.

The hosts saw a header from Paul Pogba kept out by the crossbar five minutes before the break, with the Frenchman having previously curled two long-range efforts over the top.

Juan Cuadrado also went close with a shot from outside of the box, hitting the side netting with former Juventus goalkeeper Leali beaten.

However, Frosinone gave the champions a warning when a rare foray into enemy territory saw them strike the post through Castillo.

His poked effort towards goal came back off the woodwork before the follow-up attempt was charged down by Andrea Barzagli. The Frosinone players were adamant the defender had blocked the shot with his hand, but their penalty appeals were immediately waved away.

Zaza saw the bar at the same end of the field keep out a looping header straight after the break, though fortune went his way soon after when his low shot clipped a Frosinone player to get beyond the stranded Leali.

The busy Cuadrado twice came close to doubling Juventus' lead, including a well-struck drive that whistled just past the frame of the goal.

Giorgio Chiellini also had a glorious opportunity to make it 2- 0, drifting a header just wide after ghosting in at the far post, while fellow substitute Hernanes stung the palms of Leali in the closing minutes.

The home side were made to pay for their profligacy when Blanchard rose at a corner to plant a header beyond debutant Norberto Neto in the Juventus goal.